Two men arrested in connection with aggravated burglaries in Drogheda

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into a series of aggravated burglaries and robberies in the Drogheda area.

Gardaí said that both men were arrested in the Drogheda area yesterday and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

One man (22) will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning in relation to the investigation. The second man (18) remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

A series of burglaries have taken place in recent weeks in the Co Louth town.