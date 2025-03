THERE WAS A dramatic increase in burglary and theft offences across Ireland last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the CSO, burglary offences rose by 10% in the 12 months up to September 2023, with an additional 878 individual incidents recorded in the year to September 2024.

The total number of reported thefts rose by over 7%, with an additional 5,331 incidents recorded nationwide.

There was over 3,000 additional theft offences from shops last year.

A total of 77,260 thefts were reported during the course of the 12 months – an average of over 211 per day.

There was also increases in thefts from cars and from individual people.

Advertisement

The rise in burglaries was led by the south of the country, which recorded a 23% increase (an additional 345 burglaries were recorded on the previous year). The Dublin region saw the lowest rise, with a 5% increase.

There were also increases in the number of crime incidents relating to kidnapping and related offences (+16%), weapons and explosives offences (+11%), and public order offences (+3%).

Other categories of crime saw a decrease in reported incidents, including a 10% reduction in homicides, which dropped to 75 during the specified period.

Robbery and sexual offences also experienced slight year-on-year declines.

Drink-driving cases also reduced – with 261 fewer incidents recorded.

The most notable reduction was in controlled drug offences, which fell by 6%, reaching their lowest point in five years. There were 16,295 drug-related incidents recorded, compared to 22,403 in 2020.

According to the CSO, assaults and related offences rose by 3% from the previous year, with 6,082 victims. Nearly 60% of those affected were male.

Among men, the largest increase in assaults was seen in the over-60 age group, which saw a 13% rise. For female victims, however, the most significant jump occurred in the 18-29 age bracket, with 44 additional reported crimes.