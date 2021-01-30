Man threatened with knife during burglary in Inchicore

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an aggravated burglary which occurred at a house in Inchicore, Dublin 8, in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1.40am, a man in his late 20s gained access to a house on Tyrconnell Road and proceeded to threaten the resident, a man in his early 30s, with a knife.

The resident was shaken but uninjured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Kilmainham Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.