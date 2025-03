MEMBERS OF ENOCH Burke’s family were spotted on a flight to Washington DC earlier today.

Since August 2022, Enoch Burke has spent over 500 days in prison for repeatedly violating orders to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath.

During that period, his family, from Co Mayo, have been active on social media and often film their often fraught interactions with politicians. Last summer, then taoiseach Simon Harris was heckled by a crowd that included members of the Burke family.

Enoch Burke’s father Sean Burke was last year imprisoned for two months for assaulting a garda while they were present during a Court of Appeal hearing.

Sean Burke’s daughter Ammi was cleared of obstructing another garda during the same incident.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was asked today about members of the Burke family being spotted on a flight to Washington DC, the Taoiseach said:

”I’m not familiar with the travel arrangements of any particular family, and I’m not aware of any issues around that. I mean, people are free to travel.”

Asked if he would have an issue if they did attend St Patrick’s Day events in the White House, the Taoiseach responded:

“I’m going to represent the Irish people on behalf of the Government of Ireland and the people of Ireland. I have a lot of functions on all week, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

At present, there is no confirmation that members of the Burke family are attending any events in the White House.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk retweeted a post on X that contained misleading information about Enoch’s legal issues.

The post incorrectly stated that Burke was “stripped of his salary after refusing to use they/them pronouns for a ‘transgender’ student”.

Musk shared the post with a comment of his own: “Wow.”