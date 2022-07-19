Six-hour cleanup at north Dublin beach after sand is left strewn with beer bottles and plastic

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has urged beachgoers to take their rubbish home following a six-hour cleanup at Burrow Beach in north Dublin.

The beach in Sutton, also known as the Hole in the Wall beach, was packed with sunbathers and swimmers over the weekend, and many left litter such as beer bottles, shopping bags and takeaway coffee cups.

If you are visiting any of our parks or beaches today please remember to use the bins provided or if they are full bring your litter home!! Parks, beaches and public areas are for everyone to enjoy. Let's keep Fingal Beautiful 🌅🌷 pic.twitter.com/veMHwNhJiC — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) July 19, 2022

A spokesperson for Fingal County Council said its took staff six hours to clean up Burrow Beach today.

“Additional staff resources have been deployed at all beaches to remove discarded litter due to the substantial increase in public use of beaches over the last number of days. This is alongside the deployment of additional large bins for the public to use for their litter and additional toilets have also been provided at beaches.

Staff cleaning up at Burrow Beach Source: Fingal County Council

“It is important to remind all beach users to play their part by bringing their rubbish home or using the bins provided.

“Our crews have been working since 5.30 am this morning at all beaches and by way of example, it has taken over 6 hours to clean Burrow Beach again today with additional staff and equipment.”

Vans, tractors and trailers have been brought in to remove bags of rubbish. Some 10 tonnes of litter was taken from Burrow Beach alone, the spokesperson said.

“Similar resources and vehicles have also been deployed at the other beaches.

Our staff have also reported that burnt out bins have occurred due to hot BBQs being placed in bins, despite the warning signs we have in place not to do this. We would remind the public not to dispose of hot BBQs into the bins.

“As well as being unsightly and impacting other beach users litter left on beaches poses a risk to the environment and wildlife and can have a negative impact on water quality.

“In order to avoid litter entering the sea, the planned cleaning operation targets the area of the beaches where the tide will impact first.”

Burrow Beach this morning Source: Damien Kavanagh

Other local councils have urged beachgoers to respect the environment and bring all their rubbish home.

A spokesperson for Wexford County Council said its message to all beach users is: “Love this place, Leave no trace.”

Dublin City Council has also appealed to people to clean up after their dogs while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – which cover much of the south Dublin coast - warned of the environmental impacts of disposable barbecues.

A single disposable BBQ is believed to be the cause of a wildfire that destroyed 13 acres of sand dune in County Wexford in 2018.



Disposable BBQs:

- Are single-use

- Cannot be recycled

- Scar the land beneath them



Visit https://t.co/fvW390x4ns to #LoveThisPlace & #LeaveNoTrace. pic.twitter.com/LYkaZ88kDa — Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (@dlrcc) July 18, 2022