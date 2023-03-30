Changes to BusConnects Cork plan unveiled as fresh public consultation opens

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has launched the second round of public consultation on its network of sustainable transport corridors (STC) proposed under BusConnects Cork.

BusConnects Cork is a €600 million programme of work that aims to improve the city’s bus system.

Following the first round of public consultation, the NTA said it has reviewed almost 3,000 submissions made by the public and engaged with 35 residents, business and special interest groups across the city.

Community forums were also established for each corridor to allow for a two-way dialogue with local communities.

The NTA said today that the engagement process has resulted in a number of revisions to the STCs.

Among the changes are:

STC A – Dunkettle to City: The extent of the BusConnects scheme has been reduced, with the section between Dunkettle Roundabout and the Millennium Gardens to be separately developed by Cork City Council.

The extent of the BusConnects scheme has been reduced, with the section between Dunkettle Roundabout and the Millennium Gardens to be separately developed by Cork City Council. STC B – Mayfield to City: Revised traffic arrangements are proposed to operate during peak hours only at Ballyhooly Road / Glen Avenue junction, restricting through traffic movement at these times and reducing traffic congestion on this radial corridor. This arrangement enables the removal of the previously proposed bus lane on Summerhill North.

Revised traffic arrangements are proposed to operate during peak hours only at Ballyhooly Road / Glen Avenue junction, restricting through traffic movement at these times and reducing traffic congestion on this radial corridor. This arrangement enables the removal of the previously proposed bus lane on Summerhill North. STC C – Blackpool to City: Spring Lane to be closed to traffic at Railway Bridge except for pedestrians and cyclists.

Spring Lane to be closed to traffic at Railway Bridge except for pedestrians and cyclists. STC D – Hollyhill to City: The extent of bus lanes along Harbour View Road has been reduced, significantly decreasing overall property impacts. The previously proposed bus gate on Cathedral Road is no longer included.

The extent of bus lanes along Harbour View Road has been reduced, significantly decreasing overall property impacts. The previously proposed bus gate on Cathedral Road is no longer included. STC E – Ballincollig to City: The bus gate previously proposed in Ballincollig Town Centre is no longer part of the scheme and additional on-street car parking spaces have been included. Various changes along this corridor, including proposed peak hours bus gates on Model Farm Road, have reduced the number of impacted properties.

The bus gate previously proposed in Ballincollig Town Centre is no longer part of the scheme and additional on-street car parking spaces have been included. Various changes along this corridor, including proposed peak hours bus gates on Model Farm Road, have reduced the number of impacted properties. STC F – Bishopstown to City: Cycle facilities along Glasheen Road, Cottage Mews and Schoolboy’s Lane replace the previously proposed route through Presentation College grounds.

Cycle facilities along Glasheen Road, Cottage Mews and Schoolboy’s Lane replace the previously proposed route through Presentation College grounds. STC G – Togher to City: The Pearse Road section of this corridor has been removed. Along Pouladuff Road, an inbound bus gate will operate in AM peak hours only, removing the need for the previously proposed bus lanes, thereby reducing impacts on properties and parking.

The Pearse Road section of this corridor has been removed. Along Pouladuff Road, an inbound bus gate will operate in AM peak hours only, removing the need for the previously proposed bus lanes, thereby reducing impacts on properties and parking. STC H – Airport Road to City: It is now proposed to direct cyclists from Curragh Road to Evergreen Road via a quiet street treatment on O’Connell Avenue. Replacement off-street car parking on Evergreen Road is also proposed.

It is now proposed to direct cyclists from Curragh Road to Evergreen Road via a quiet street treatment on O’Connell Avenue. Replacement off-street car parking on Evergreen Road is also proposed. STC I – Maryborough Hill to City: An outbound bus lane is no longer proposed on Douglas Road. To provide bus priority, a bus gate is proposed just east of the entrance to St Finbarr’s Hospital, operating during peak hours only.

An outbound bus lane is no longer proposed on Douglas Road. To provide bus priority, a bus gate is proposed just east of the entrance to St Finbarr’s Hospital, operating during peak hours only. STC J – Mahon to City: On Churchyard Lane and Boreenmanna Road, the amount of bus lanes proposed have been reduced, retaining the majority of trees and reducing property impacts. Additional off-street parking is proposed.

On Churchyard Lane and Boreenmanna Road, the amount of bus lanes proposed have been reduced, retaining the majority of trees and reducing property impacts. Additional off-street parking is proposed. STC K – Kinsale Road to Douglas: A proposed bridge over the Mangala Valley and the Well Road Cycle Route are not included in the revised BusConnects proposals.

A proposed bridge over the Mangala Valley and the Well Road Cycle Route are not included in the revised BusConnects proposals. STC L – Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill: Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill STC is no longer being progressed as an individual scheme, with sections of the corridor being incorporated into adjacent schemes.

Consultation on the revised proposals begins today and runs until Thursday, 25 May.

A series of information events will be hosted across Cork in April.

All submissions in the second round of public consultation are to be reviewed by the NTA.

The NTA said technical, environmental, and transport impact assessment work will then take place with final plans due to be presented to An Bord Pleanála for statutory approval.

“Through direct engagement with communities across the city, we’ve been able to identify issues of concern along some of the Sustainable Transport Corridors,” NTA CEO Anne Graham said.

“The amended proposals put forward today in collaboration with Cork City Council respond constructively to local issues and help to mitigate many of the challenges raised by local groups,” Graham said.

“I would encourage the public to share their views on the Preferred Route Options in the coming weeks. The NTA will also continue our two-way dialogue with community groups and public representatives in the weeks ahead,” she said.

“Your views will help to shape the final proposals and play a key role in creating a more sustainable future for communities across Cork city.”