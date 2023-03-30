Changes to BusConnects Cork plan unveiled as fresh public consultation opens

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has launched the second round of public consultation on its network of sustainable transport corridors (STC) proposed under BusConnects Cork.
BusConnects Cork is a €600 million programme of work that aims to improve the city’s bus system.
Following the first round of public consultation, the NTA said it has reviewed almost 3,000 submissions made by the public and engaged with 35 residents, business and special interest groups across the city.
Community forums were also established for each corridor to allow for a two-way dialogue with local communities.
The NTA said today that the engagement process has resulted in a number of revisions to the STCs.
Among the changes are:
Consultation on the revised proposals begins today and runs until Thursday, 25 May.
A series of information events will be hosted across Cork in April.
All submissions in the second round of public consultation are to be reviewed by the NTA.
The NTA said technical, environmental, and transport impact assessment work will then take place with final plans due to be presented to An Bord Pleanála for statutory approval.
“Through direct engagement with communities across the city, we’ve been able to identify issues of concern along some of the Sustainable Transport Corridors,” NTA CEO Anne Graham said.
“The amended proposals put forward today in collaboration with Cork City Council respond constructively to local issues and help to mitigate many of the challenges raised by local groups,” Graham said.
“I would encourage the public to share their views on the Preferred Route Options in the coming weeks. The NTA will also continue our two-way dialogue with community groups and public representatives in the weeks ahead,” she said.
“Your views will help to shape the final proposals and play a key role in creating a more sustainable future for communities across Cork city.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site