Tuesday 23 November 2021
CAB seizes cash, cars and jewellery in morning raids on suspected Galway drug dealers

The raids were carried out in Galway and Limerick this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 2:42 PM
Some of the seized cash.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau this morning launched two search operations in Galway and Limerick this morning targeting drug dealers in the region.

The operation involved over 60 personnel and was led by CAB officers supported by the Galway Divisional Drug Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

In total, six residential properties and one professional premises was searched.

The investigation started following a referral to CAB by a profiler attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

To date, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of €18,680 in cash, two Rolex watches and €66,000 in funds restrained in a bank account.

Additional assets seized in the course of searches carried out this morning include:

• €22,000 cash
• £4,450 Sterling
• 191 Audi A6
• Assorted designer goods
• €17,000 identified and restrained in accounts

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

