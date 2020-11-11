#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Over €260,000 frozen in Irish bank accounts following CAB operation

The money frozen today comes from two separate investigations conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 7,339 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263711
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (Cab) has frozen bank accounts containing over €260,000 as part of two separate investigations today. 

The first investigation relates to contact made to Cab yesterday by a US federal agency investigating a company involved in the illegal manufacture of drugs, contrary to US law.

The US agency had identified an Irish bank account that was being used to receive funds as part of this crime which was then forwarded to a bank account in another country.

An investigation was launched by Cab in cooperation with US authorities, and approximately €150,000 was subsequently frozen in an Irish bank account.

The second investigation is part of Cab’s contribution to Operation Thor, which targets organised crime groups involved in burglaries and thefts across the country. 

Today’s activity is a follow on from an operation on 29 October which saw a BMW, rolex watches, designer clothes and cash seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cab’s investigation identified an additional bank account belonging to this particular organised crime group and action taken today has seen a further €110,000 frozen. The total amount frozen related to this investigation now stands at €358,000.

Today’s operation is seen as another significant development in the investigation into the assets of this organised crime group. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie