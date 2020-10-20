Ten motorcycles, three cars and €4,000 seized in 'significant' CAB raid in Dublin

A number of motorcycles were seized by gardaí.

A number of motorcycles were seized by gardaí.

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has conducted a search in south Dublin this morning of what is described as a “single, heavily fortified compound”.

During the search, 10 motorcycles were seized along with a number of cars and €4,000 in cash.

It follows on from previous cash discoveries, and gardaí said in a statement that the raid today “marks a significant development in an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation”.

The search was conducted by CAB in conjunction with Crumlin District personnel and supported by the emergency response unit (ERU), air support unit, armed support unit and the Customs dog unit.

During the operation, two men were arrested and detained for money laundering offences.

They are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in Dublin.

Among the items seized where the 10 motorcycles, a BMW car, a Ford Ranger jeep and a Volkswagen Scirocco.

Previously in the investigation, cash sums of €125,417, £7,600 and $674 have been seized.

A garda statement added that today’s search operation “targeted a criminal grouping aligned to a number of organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking and organised criminality nationally” and described it as a “significant development”.