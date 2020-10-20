#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Ten motorcycles, three cars and €4,000 seized in 'significant' CAB raid in Dublin

Gardaí said the operation targeted a “criminal grouping aligned to a number of organised crime groups”.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 11:07 AM
58 minutes ago 8,824 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5238623
A number of motorcycles were seized by gardaí.
Image: An Garda Síochána
A number of motorcycles were seized by gardaí.
A number of motorcycles were seized by gardaí.
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has conducted a search in south Dublin this morning of what is described as a “single, heavily fortified compound”.

During the search, 10 motorcycles were seized along with a number of cars and €4,000 in cash. 

It follows on from previous cash discoveries, and gardaí said in a statement that the raid today “marks a significant development in an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation”. 

The search was conducted by CAB in conjunction with Crumlin District personnel and supported by the emergency response unit (ERU), air support unit, armed support unit and the Customs dog unit. 

During the operation, two men were arrested and detained for money laundering offences.

They are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in Dublin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Among the items seized where the 10 motorcycles, a BMW car, a Ford Ranger jeep and a Volkswagen Scirocco.

Previously in the investigation, cash sums of €125,417, £7,600 and $674 have been seized.

A garda statement added that today’s search operation “targeted a criminal grouping aligned to a number of organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking and organised criminality nationally” and described it as a “significant development”.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie