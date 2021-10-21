CAB seizes 11 vehicles from motor dealership in operation targeting organised crime

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today seized 11 high-value vehicles in an operation targeting organised crime.

Officers conducted a search of a motor dealership in Tipperary this morning. It follows a similar operation in Blanchardstown, Dublin, last month which resulted in the seizure of seven cars, including a Jaguar Pace valued at €80k

Today’s search operation involved the search of a Tipperary motor dealership by 24 Bureau Officers. 11 vehicles in total were seized and removed from the search site, four of which were detained for customs/VRT offences.

The vehicles are:

• 5 x Audi Q7

• 2 x Range Rover

• 2 x BMW X5

• Audi A4

• VW Passat

Gardaí said €11,000 in cash was also seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A spokesman said: “This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction.”