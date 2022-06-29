#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 June 2022
CAB seizes vintage cars, cash and designer watches during raids in four counties

The raids targeted an eastern European crime gang.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 12,925 Views 9 Comments
One of the seized vehicles.
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today seized cash, cars and designer watches during raids in, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin.

This morning’s operation targeted an Eastern European Organised Crime Group (OCG) involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second hand car trade.

Gardaí said the gang is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish criminal organisations throughout the country. Today’s operation targeted assets, including properties acquired by the directors of the organised crime gang.

Assets seized today included the following:

• One Tesla electric Vehicle
• Two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 Reg’s)
• Two Classic vehicles
• €15,000 in cash
• A number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier Brands.

Today’s operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.

Gardaí said the investigation remains ongoing.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

