RELAXING THE PLANNING rules on cabin homes and modular buildings in peoples’ back gardens has received some mixed reactions.

The topic lit up RTÉ’s Liveline this afternoon, with many voicing their support for the idea, stating that this will help their families by allowing their children to save for a deposit and get them on the property ladder.

Some older people also said they would be open to moving out of the family home to a modular home in the garden, as it would still allow them to be near their children.

Given Ireland’s chequered history with property, there are of course concerns that people might take the mick, be greedy, and throw up shoddy modular units to rent at extortionate prices.

The Journal understands that it is the intention of the government that it will not be permitted to rent out the cabins or modular homes, though a question mark hangs over how that will be enforced.

Sources clarified that these units are not for renting, it’s for family members only.

There are probably good and bad sides to this idea, but the overall sentiment since the announcement appears to be ’sure, we’ll take any help where we can get at this stage’, such is the dire state of this country’s housing crisis.

Basically, housing change appears to be coming at a snail’s pace, so any ‘new’ idea is latched onto. Our bar for being impressed with housing solutions might be quite low at this stage. The government probably knows this too.

But, in the avoidance of being cynical, any chink of light in this housing crisis is welcomed by most.

What is notable is that opposition members, usually at the ready to slam any government proposal, have been relatively muted in their criticism.

In fact, many appear to agree with the move to some degree.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin said allowing cabins in back gardens is not a solution to the housing crisis, but in a statement he did state that the current rules are “too restrictive” and “greater flexibility” is required for homeowners seeking to erect free-standing structures on their property to provide housing for family members.

Similarly, Social Democrats housing spokesperson Rory Hearne does raise concerns about units being rented out, but goes on to state “some flexibility is warranted here”.

Why has the criticism been held back?

Most likely because they are also hearing that this is an issue for some of their own constituents. They might have heard stories in their area of people already living in these units, who have faced enforcement notices from local councils in the middle of a housing crisis, and been forced to demolish their small home.

So what is the thinking in government?

The idea, which is contained in the Programme for Government, has come after many families felt aggrieved that they had to apply for planning permission for their sons and daughters to live on the family’s land, close to home, rather than pay high rents.

Government sources state that they have heard at local level that people want this option as it will help them save for a deposit.

“It isn’t a silver bullet, nothing is in housing,” they said, stating that government is trying to respond pragmatically to the situations that people find themselves in.