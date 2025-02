DETACHED CABINS AND modular style buildings placed at the end of gardens are set to be exempt from planning under new measures being considered by government.

Currently, planning exemptions allow a 40 square metre extension to the rear of a property once it’s attached to the house.

The new Minister of State at the Department of Housing, with responsibility for planning, John Cummins wants new planning regulations which would remove the requirement for the extension to be attached to the main dwelling.

However, there is an acknowledgement that such a measure will only be appropriate in certain settings where there is sufficient space to the rear of the property.

Under the current rules, a free-standing building can be built in an area of 25sqm before planning permission is needed.

Young people

It is being viewed as one measure that could provide an alternative housing option which would enable both younger and older generations to live within their own communities and close to family.

Sources were at pains to emphasise that this is not being viewed as a silver bullet in terms of housing solutions, but that detached cabin or modular style structures are a consideration for some.

A source said: “The minister has made it clear that there needs to be planning exemptions which enable intergenerational movement between the main dwelling house and the smaller home which would be situated to the rear of the property.

“This would allow for a younger person to live independently of the family home in the short-term and will give the option for their parents in time to right-size within their own community while maintaining the support of their family in close proximity.”

Cummins has met with officials in recent days to explore how to expedite the measure as soon as possible, though it is likely to be done in the context of the new Planning and Development Act which was passed by the Oireachtas late last year.

Programme for government

The Programme for Government commits to examining how to exempt the development of a building or structure to the rear of a dwelling so that it does not need to be physically attached to the main dwelling house.

It’s understood officials are finalising a paper on the matter and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will soon request submissions form all government departments.

The Journal understands that officials in the department are supportive of such a move, with a public consultation also due to take place.

However, sources have said the minister is eager to get the exemptions in place as quickly as possible.

It’s among one of many measures the minister is focusing on, including the implementation of the Planning and Development Act 2024 and the revised National Planning Framework, which seeks to ensure there is a sufficient amount of zoned and serviced land to increase housing output.

He is also seeking to bring forward greater CPO powers to activate underutilised land.