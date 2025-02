HOUSE PRICES CLIMBED last year at almost double the growth rate seen in 2023, leaving prices 16.8% higher than at the peak of the Celtic Tiger property boom in 2007.

According to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), residential property prices increased by 8.7% in the 12 months to December last year, up from 4.4% the previous year.

House prices in Dublin rose by 8.3% in December, with prices outside of the capital up by 9%.

The median, or mid-point, price of a house purchased in the year to December was €355,000, compared to €327,500 in December 2023.

Prices by region

In the year to December, house prices in Dublin rose by 8.7% while apartment prices increased by 6.9%. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 10%, with South Dublin seeing a rise of 6.9%.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 9.3% and apartment prices increased by 5.8%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest growth in house prices was the Border (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo) at 14.2%. At the other end of the scale, the Mid-East (Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow) saw a 5.9% growth in price.

The figures show that 5,177 property purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue last December, an increase of 2.3% when compared with the 5,063 purchases in December 2023.

Advertisement

The lowest median price for a house was €182,250 in Longford, while the highest median price was €660,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to December was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of €730,000, while H23 ‘Clones’ had the least expensive price of €131,000.

Looking at the full year, the median price paid by households for a house was €355,000, compared with €259,000 in 2019, and €155,000 in 2013.

A total of 48,775 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue in 2024. This represents a 2.9% decrease compared with 50,234 purchases in 2023.

The annual national index for 2024 reached a value of 183.4, which is 12.7% higher than it was for 2007 when it reached a peak of 162.7.

Overall, prices of new dwellings have risen by 130.2% from their trough in the middle of 2013. Prices of existing dwellings are now 161.6% higher than at their trough in 2012.

Commenting on today’s figures, senior mortgage advisor with NFP Ireland Gerry Griffin said affordability is an increasing challenge, particularly for first-time buyers.

‘Supply struggling to keep up’

“While the pace of price increases has slowed slightly, demand remains strong, and supply is still struggling to keep up,”Griffin said.

He said that if the European Central Bank proceeds with an expected interest rate cut in March, mortgage rates could fall, boosting borrowing power.

“While this would benefit buyers, it could also drive further price inflation by increasing competition for available homes,” he said.

The real issue remains supply – without a significant increase in new housing, lower borrowing costs will likely push prices higher in the short term.

Related Reads Watch: 'Name calling' and 'codswallop' accusations fly as Dáil gets heated over housing €450m Exchequer boost to provide 3,000 cost rental, affordable and social homes Starter homes, short-term let laws and rent cap review to be prioritised by government

“For buyers, the key will be to assess affordability carefully. Even with lower interest rates, repayments will still be substantial given the high price levels.

“For policymakers, the focus must remain on delivering more housing at a faster pace to balance the market and prevent additional pressure on prices.”

Rachel McGovern, deputy chief executive at Brokers Ireland, said prices rose last year “at levels beyond what most industry commentators expected.

“These levels are not sustainable except for those on high salaries and those wealthy enough to not be dependent upon mortgage finance,” she said.

“There are appalling consequences for our society if policymakers don’t turn around housing in the near future and ensure that those on average incomes can achieve the ambition of owning a home.

It’s worrying to see that political football and scare mongering tactics are still being played with the issue which is continuing to bring heat rather than light to any debate on housing.

“We would call on the Government to be brave and decisive and not let another year pass before it acts on the recommendations of the Housing Commission in particular,” she said.

Earlier this week, Cabinet approved €450 million in funding that is set to provide 3,000 cost rental, affordable and social homes over three years.

However, Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin said the government is allocating less capital funding for social and affordable housing in 2025 that it spent in 2024.