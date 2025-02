CABINET WILL TODAY sign off an €450 million additional funding that will deliver 3,000 cost rental, affordable and social homes.

Over the weekend, The Journal reported that the substantial funding increase towards the delivery of housing would come alongside last night’s Cabinet committee on housing considering the updated National Planning Framework (NPF).

The Cabinet memo for the additional Exchequer funding comes the day after the Taoiseach and Tánaiste and relevant ministers met to discussion solutions to the housing crisis that might appear in the government’s “revised” Housing for All plan.

Following yesterday’s meeting, a join statement from the Taoiseach and Tánaiste confirmed that ministers have been asked to prioritise the delivery of social and starter housing, the Short Term Letting and Tourism Bill, and commencement of a review of the rent pressure zones.

There will also be a focus on the delivery of utilities like water and electricity to service sites for housing development.

The implementation of the Planning and Development Bill and the roll out of Compulsory Purchase Order legislation will also be top of the agenda.

The Cabinet committee also agreed to advance the establishment of the Strategic Housing Activation Office to unblock infrastructure delays. Staff from the main utility providers will be seconded full-time to the unit.

As reported by The Journal over the weekend, the Cabinet Committee on Housing also agreed to proceed with the Revised National Planning Framework.

This includes allowing the Housing Minister James Browne to give directions on accelerating spatial planning.

At today’s meeting, there was also discussion on the Rural Wastewater Schemes to ensure that small and medium housing developments can take place across the country.