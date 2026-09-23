THE NATIONAL YOUTH Council of Ireland (NYCI) has called for free public transport for people aged 25 and under in its pre-budget submission.

Those aged 19 to 25 can already use a young adult or student Leap Card on certain services, which reduces fares by 50%. However, the NYCI has said the government should go further and make public transport completely free for under-25s.

It added that free transport “would provide immediate financial relief during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis”.

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Grace McManus, a spokesperson for the NYCI, told Newstalk Breakfast that “commuting costs had become more of a difficulty” for young people.

“And that was before the recent public transport cost increases were announced,” she said.

The report also pointed to similar schemes in other European countries, including free public transport in Luxembourg and Scotland’s free bus scheme for under-22s.

So, we want to hear your thoughts on the suggestion.

Tell us: Would you support free public transport for people under 25?

