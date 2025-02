THE TAOISEACH, TÁNAISTE and relevant ministers are getting around the table this afternoon to bash out ideas for the new “revised” Housing for All plan.

The Cabinet sub committee on housing is meeting to discuss proposed solutions to the housing crisis, but there are some signals that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are at odds on some issues, such as tax breaks for developers.

Last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris revealed that a revised Housing for All plan would be published by Government, with sources stating the new document will need time to be drafted.

The announcement signals a possible shift in Government policy after it fell short of its housing delivery targets for last year.

The Journal revealed over the weekend that the National Planning Framework is set to be discussed by the committee today, before being signed off by Cabinet.

It also revealed that government is set to sign off on a substantial increase in housing funding tomorrow.

This afternoon’s meeting, which is being attended by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, finance and expenditure ministers, alongside the relevant housing ministers, is set to to discuss is whether Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) should replaced by a different type of system.

The government has come in for criticism for floating the idea of removing the 2% cap on rents and for not providing tenants with more clarity.

Tax breaks for developers is also be on the agenda, in terms of activating brownfield sites (land which has previously been developed or occupied).

Speaking earlier this month, the Taoiseach said that there has been a long-standing commitment to developing brownfield sites, for example, in cities, but he said it hasn’t happened at the pace he would have liked.

“That’s the bottom line. We’ve got to fundamentally look at all aspects of housing policy to get more construction, to get more houses built as fast as we possibly can,” he said.

He added that there is a need to get a consistent pipeline, adding that brownfield sites are a problem in terms of getting construction going in sites in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

“So we will look at that. No decisions have been made as of yet, and obviously these are matters to be considered by government,” he added.

Short-term lets

The Short-Term Letting and Tourism Bill is also up for discussion today, with the Taoiseach stating that it is something he wants to see progress on, though he could not commit to a timeline.

The bill would introduce a register for short-term lets, which is expected to bring thousands of properties back to the market.

Under the current draft of the bill, properties advertised for short-term letting via online platforms, such as Airbnb, would be obliged to have a valid registration number with Fáilte Ireland.

Under the proposed laws, which have been mired by delays, landlords who use properties for short stays will have to register or face being fined up to €5,000.

Short-term letting websites could also face €5,000 fines if they do not remove adverts of properties that are not officially registered.