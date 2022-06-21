#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Cabinet to discuss increase in summer earnings threshold for third level student grants

Currently students can only earn €4,500 over the summer period if they do not want to lose their eligibility for the grant.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,605 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795455
Image: Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic
Image: Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris will today seek Cabinet approval to increase the earnings threshold for students’ summer work in the third level grant scheme.

The changes to the student grant scheme would allow students earn more over the summer break and ensure they do not lose their eligibility.

Currently the holiday earnings threshold is set at €4,500. The minister is proposing to increase this to €6,552.

Harris’ department is also hoping this move will help business – in particular tourism and hospitality – with skills shortages over the coming months.

These measures are part of a broader number of reforms to the student grant scheme.

From September, all maintenance grants will increase by €200. The income thresholds have been changed to ensure more students are eligible. The adjacency rate has also been amended, meaning more students will qualify for a higher level of support.

As part of the Funding the Future policy, Minister Harris has also outlined his intention to make further changes to the scheme over the course of a number of Budgets.

Today the minister will also bring a memo to Government to assist displaced Ukrainians access third level education.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Under the scheme, Ukrainian students will be treated as Irish students and will be able to access financial assistance through the Erasmus scheme.

The Minister will outline proposals to accommodate Irish students who were studying in Ukraine.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie