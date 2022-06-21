Cabinet to discuss increase in summer earnings threshold for third level student grants

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris will today seek Cabinet approval to increase the earnings threshold for students’ summer work in the third level grant scheme.

The changes to the student grant scheme would allow students earn more over the summer break and ensure they do not lose their eligibility.

Currently the holiday earnings threshold is set at €4,500. The minister is proposing to increase this to €6,552.

Advertisement

Harris’ department is also hoping this move will help business – in particular tourism and hospitality – with skills shortages over the coming months.

These measures are part of a broader number of reforms to the student grant scheme.

From September, all maintenance grants will increase by €200. The income thresholds have been changed to ensure more students are eligible. The adjacency rate has also been amended, meaning more students will qualify for a higher level of support.

As part of the Funding the Future policy, Minister Harris has also outlined his intention to make further changes to the scheme over the course of a number of Budgets.

Today the minister will also bring a memo to Government to assist displaced Ukrainians access third level education.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Under the scheme, Ukrainian students will be treated as Irish students and will be able to access financial assistance through the Erasmus scheme.

The Minister will outline proposals to accommodate Irish students who were studying in Ukraine.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.