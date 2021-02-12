#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Can couples go on dates?

Is a ‘date’ reserved for singletons, or can people in a relationship go on a date?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 12 Feb 2021, 8:56 AM
CAN TWO PEOPLE in an exclusive-status relationship go on a date, or is that reserved for single people who are getting to know each other romantically?

The arguments against: ‘dates’ are an event for single people to dress up a bit and get to know someone else to see if they are romantically compatible.

The argument for: ‘dates’ are the above, but also an appointment for couples, where time is set aside to spend time together romantically.

Acknowledging that it’s much harder for anyone to go on dates during these Covid restrictions, and on the fifth anniversary of this TheJournal.ie video on the subject*, we’re asking you: can two people who are in a relationship with one another go on dates?


Poll Results:

Yes (252)
No (70)
I'm not getting into this again (39)



*We’re all still arguing about this.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
