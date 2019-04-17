This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canadian police officer cleared over fatal road collision with Irishman

Twenty nine-year-old Brendan Keogh was struck by an unmarked police vehicle in March 2018.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 4:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,094 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4596704
The scene of the collision in Squamish
Image: GoogleMaps
The scene of the collision in Squamish
The scene of the collision in Squamish
Image: GoogleMaps

CANADIAN POLICE HAVE said no charges will be brought against a police officer involved in a fatal crash last year which resulted in the death of a young Irishman. 

Brendan Keogh (29) from Mullinalaghta, Co Longford was struck by an unmarked Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) SUV in the town of Squamish, British Columbia on the evening of 13 March 2018. 

Mr Keogh was taken to a Vancouver hospital in a critical condition. He never regained consciousness and was subsequently transferred to Dublin’s Mater Hospital where he later passed away. 

In a report published on Monday, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald said that the “evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer.”

The investigation report, conducted by Canada’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which oversees police in British Columbia, has said that that the officer in question was driving under the speed limit when her vehicle reached the intersection on Garabaldi Way, passed through a green light, and struck Mr Keogh. 

The report found that Mr Keogh “would have been very difficult for a driver to see” due to the collision occurring on a rainy night and because Mr Keogh was wearing dark clothes. 

“There is nothing in the evidence collected that suggests [the officer] was driving in a manner that would appear to a reasonable person to be [any] way dangerous or without proper care and attention,” MacDonald said.

The report notes that the “affected person” – Mr Keogh - was sober at the time of the collision and that he “made a tragic error when he crossed the highway, against the traffic signal, on a dark and rainy night, in dark clothing.”

MacDonald said he does “not consider that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie