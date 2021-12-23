#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Growhouse and drugs worth an estimated €110,000 seized in Offaly

Gardaí said that around 138 cannabis plants were found during a search operation in Co Offaly.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 2:22 PM
Image: Garda/Twitter
Image: Garda/Twitter

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €110,400 in Co Offaly yesterday morning.

As part of Operation Tara and investigations into the sale of drugs in Tullamore, Gardaí stopped and searched a van at Clara. 

During that search, around 33 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €26,400 were located in the rear of the van.

The driver and passenger of the van, both males aged in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations.

They have since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court today. 

Gardaí conducted a follow-up search at a house in Tullamore after the arrests, and during the course of this search a growhouse was discovered under construction.

A second search was conducted at an apartment in Tullamore where 105 cannabis plants were located with an estimated street value of €84,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

