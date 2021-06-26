#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Saturday 26 June 2021
Man (30s) arrested after €740,000 worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort

The drugs were seized when a truck arriving from mainland Europe was intercepted and searched.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 7:41 AM
The drugs seized by Revenue and gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of €740,000 worth of cannabis at Rosslare Europort. 

As part of an investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, a joint operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau yesterday. 

During the course of the investigation, a truck arriving to Ireland from mainland Europe was intercepted and searched. 

37kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €740,000 was seized. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

