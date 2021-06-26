Man (30s) arrested after €740,000 worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of €740,000 worth of cannabis at Rosslare Europort.
As part of an investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, a joint operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau yesterday.
During the course of the investigation, a truck arriving to Ireland from mainland Europe was intercepted and searched.
37kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €740,000 was seized.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
