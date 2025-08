A MAN IN his 50s arrested following the seizure of approximately 107kgs of cannabis has appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

The seizure took place on Saturday, 27 July. The cannabis, which has an estimated value of €2.1m, was discovered in 93 packages in a truck in the Port of Cork by gardaí and Revenue officials.

The truck had arrived into the country from Belgium.

The man was detained at a Garda Station in the Southern Region following the seizure.

Investigations are continuing into the seizure.