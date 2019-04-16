Man arrested after cannabis worth €1.5 million seized in Dublin

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized Cannabis worth an estimated €1.5 million and arrested a man in Dublin.

Members from the unit, targeting organised crime in the Dublin area, stopped and searched a vehicle in West Dublin this afternoon as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Cannabis herb was seized and a 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.