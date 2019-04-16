This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after cannabis worth €1.5 million seized in Dublin

It was discovered during an intelligence-led operation by the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 8:00 PM
Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized Cannabis worth an estimated €1.5 million and arrested a man in Dublin. 

Members from the unit, targeting organised crime in the Dublin area, stopped and searched a vehicle in West Dublin this afternoon as part of an intelligence-led operation. 

Cannabis herb was seized and a 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene. 

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

