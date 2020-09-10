This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Round One CAO points are out tomorrow afternoon. Find them all on TheJournal.ie

Compare every course and institution with our dedicated site.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 10:21 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE LEAVING CERT is always touted as one of the more stressful experiences for Ireland’s teenagers but this year will go into the record books. 

Tomorrow, the class of 2020 will find out what third-level offers will come from their calculated grades and subsequent ‘points’.

The Round One offers will be released by the CAO at 2pm Friday, and you can check them all on TheJournal.ie at the button below.

It’s a huge day for thousands of households – from students waiting to see if they got their first preference course, to parents wondering whether they need to start a hunt for accommodation.

Round One offers must be accepted by 3pm on 16 September. Round Two offers will then be released at 10am on 23 September – and again, we’ll have all the points right here on TheJournal.ie.

