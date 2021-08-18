Man (23) dies in workplace accident at waste management facility in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a workplace accident in north Dublin today.

The man (23) was working at a waste treatment facility on the Cappagh Road in Finglas when the accident occurred.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are now carrying out their investigations.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident at a business premises on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 this morning.

“A man, aged 23 years, was fatally injured during the incident; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.”