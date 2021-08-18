#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (23) dies in workplace accident at waste management facility in Dublin

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are now carrying out their investigations.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 5:08 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a workplace accident in north Dublin today. 

The man (23) was working at a waste treatment facility on the Cappagh Road in Finglas when the accident occurred.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident at a business premises on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 this morning. 

“A man, aged 23 years, was fatally injured during the incident; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie