Man dies and another man has life-threatening injuries after collision on N7 in Dublin

A MAN IN his 40s has died and two other men have been injured in a collision on the N7 in Dublin.

Two cars were involved in the collision on the outbound carriageway on the N7 at around 12.20am today in Kingswood, Co Dublin.

A man in his 40s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to Dublin City Morgue.

A man in his 30s was taken to Tallaght Hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man in his late 20s was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man in his 40s was treated at the scene but did not require hospital admittance.

One of the vehicles came to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident so the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC). The investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed temporarily for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination but has since reopened.