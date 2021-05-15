#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Two men injured after car veers off road in serious Wexford crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 15 May 2021, 7:56 AM
8 minutes ago 669 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5438119
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Co Wexford last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at approximately 11pm when a car left the road and struck a tree on the N25 at Ballinaboola near New Ross.

The two occupants of the car were taken from the scene by ambulance to Waterford University Hospital.

The condition of the driver, a man in his late 20s, is understood to be serious. Injuries sustained by the passenger, a man also in his 20s, are not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site was preserved overnight for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and the road is not expected to reopen until later this morning. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Road users travelling on the N25 at Ballinaboola at the time of the collision with camera footage (including dashcam footage) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie