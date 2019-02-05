People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to motorists to ensure their vehicles are secure and that no valuables are on display to passersby.

An Garda Síochána released a statement about the issue today following 35 thefts from vehicles in west Cork on Sunday.

The incidents occurred in housing estates in Clonakilty, Belgooly and Riverstick, where most of the vehicles were unlocked.

A number of thefts were also reported in Cork city, Ballincollig, Douglas and Togher.

Gardaí said about €340,000 worth of property is stolen from vehicles in Ireland each year. The most common items stolen are cash, laptops, tools, sunglasses, jewellery and sports equipment.

One-third of all vehicles broken into in residential areas are unlocked, according to stats released as part of An Garda Síochána’s Park Safe campaign.

Witness appeal

Speaking at Bandon Garda Station today, Superintendent Brendan Fogarty told motorists, regardless of where they park, “always take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location”.

Fogarty noted that while there was a spike in thefts in Cork over the weekend, the issue is not unique to the area.

Criminals throughout the country are going around housing estates and trying every car door until they get one that is unlocked. Unfortunately in Clonakilty, Belgooly and Riverstick, this was the case and on Sunday night we had 35 incidents.

He appealed for anyone with information in relation to the thefts at the weekend to contact gardaí, particularly if they have dashcam footage.