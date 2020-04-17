This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 April, 2020
Teenagers charged after 15 cars are broken into and a van is stolen

The teenagers are to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Apr 2020, 8:15 PM
The Eltins Wood area in Kinsale.
Image: Google Maps
The Eltins Wood area in Kinsale.
The Eltins Wood area in Kinsale.
Image: Google Maps

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE now been charged after thieves broke into 15 cars and stole one van in Kinsale, Co Cork last week.

The incident happened in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay in the early hours of the morning on Monday 6 April.  

Gardaí say that 15 cars were broken into and had items taken from inside. A white Renault van was also stolen. 

Two male juveniles in their late teens were arrested today and detained in Bandon Garda Station before being charged in connection with the incident. 

The teenagers are to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening. 

Gardaí have said that they would like to remind the public tof the need to take all valuables from their vehicles and make sure it is locked at all times. 

After the incident last week, gardaí said that a number of the cars had been left unlocked. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

