Oireachtas Committee starts three-day review of proposed carbon budgets

MEMBERS OF THE Climate Change Advisory Council will come before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon for the first of three days scrutinising the carbon budgets proposed for Ireland.

The Committee on the Environment and Climate Action, the first Oireachtas committee to return after the Christmas break, is meeting three days in a row this week to hear from scientists, campaigners and trade representatives on Ireland’s plans to cap emissions.

At today’s meeting, TDs and senators will examine the work of the Climate Change Advisory Council’s Carbon Budgets Committee in preparing the budgets for the Council to consider.

The Council, an independent body tasked with advising the government on Ireland’s transition to becoming a low-carbon economy, sent its proposed carbon budget to Minister Eamon Ryan in October.

Members of its Carbon Budgets Committee will now outline the processes involved in developing the budgets and answer questions from the politicians.

The carbon budgets aimed to chart how Ireland can cut greenhouse emissions in half by 2030 (compared to 2018) and ultimately get on course to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The proposal outlines three multi-year cycles that limit the amount of emissions the country can afford to produce during those time brackets.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Climate Change Advisory Council said that the Oireachtas Committee is “currently engaged in its role to consider the Carbon Budgets presented to the Oireachtas by the Minister under Section 6.B(2) of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021″.

“The CCAC and members of the Carbon Budgets Committee are happy to support the Joint Oireachtas Committee in this task.”

The first proposed carbon budget cycle, which lasts until 2025, allows for a total of 295 million tonnes (Mt) between now and then.

The limit between 2026 and 2030 is 200 Mt, falling again to 151 Mt between 2031 and 2035.

A Council report said that the budgets “will require transformational changes for society and the economy which are necessary”.

“Failing to act on climate change would have grave consequences,” the report said.

Council Chair Marie Donnelly is due to come before the Oireachtas Committee meeting today, while Professor Brian Ó Gallachóir is expected to present an opening statement.

The other representatives appearing today are Council member Patricia King, UCD’s Professor Lisa Ryan, Maynooth University’s Professor Peter Thorne, Dr Trevor Donnellan and Dr Kevin Hanrahan of An Teagasc, UCC’s Dr Hannah Daly, and UL’s Dr David Styles.

The committee meets today at 12pm and again tomorrow at 1.30pm to hear from more academics.

On Thursday, the committee will listen to analysts, sectoral representatives, and climate campaigners, including the Irish Farmers Association, Friends of the Earth, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

A public consultation on the carbon budget is currently open to allow the public to send submissions to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

The consultation is due to close on 8 February.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

After consulting with the public and other government ministers, Minister Eamon Ryan has the power to amend the carbon budget before he presents it to Cabinet.

When accepted, the carbon budget will give rise to sectoral ceilings that allocate limits on emissions to specific areas of society, including transport, energy and agriculture.