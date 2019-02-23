This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Top Catholic cardinal admits Church files on sex abuse were 'destroyed'

The cardinal was speaking at a landmark Vatican summit on tackling sex abuse in the clergy.

By AFP Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 12:21 PM
37 minutes ago 2,227 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509459
Cardinals and bishops pray with Pope Francis at the beginning of the third day of a Vatican's conference on dealing with sex abuse by priests
Image: Alessandra Tarantino via PA Images
Cardinals and bishops pray with Pope Francis at the beginning of the third day of a Vatican's conference on dealing with sex abuse by priests
Cardinals and bishops pray with Pope Francis at the beginning of the third day of a Vatican's conference on dealing with sex abuse by priests
Image: Alessandra Tarantino via PA Images

A TOP CATHOLIC cardinal has admitted that Church files on priests who sexually abused children were destroyed or never even drawn up.

“Files that could have documented the terrible deeds and named those responsible were destroyed, or not even created,” German Cardinal Reinhard Marx told a landmark Vatican summit on tackling paedophilia in the clergy.

“Instead of the perpetrators, the victims were regulated and silence imposed on them,” he said.

“The stipulated procedures and processes for the prosecution of offences were deliberately not complied with, but instead cancelled or overridden.”

Marx was speaking on the third day of an unprecedented meeting of the world’s top bishops which Pope Francis has called in an effort to get on top of a crisis that has dogged the Roman Catholic Church for decades.

The ongoing scandals have escalated to touch many countries across the globe, with recent cases affecting Chile, Germany and the US.

The cardinal apologised personally in September to thousands of victims of sexual assault by clergy in the German Church, saying perpetrators must be brought to justice.

That followed the publication of a damning report by the German Bishops’ Conference showing that almost 3,700 minors – mainly boys – were assaulted in Germany between 1946 and 2014.

The report’s authors said the figure was “the tip of the iceberg”.

‘Victims’ rights trampled’

Investigations have revealed that in many cases priests accused of assaulting minors were transferred to other parishes as bishops turned a blind eye to protect the Church’s reputation.

“The rights of victims were effectively trampled underfoot, and left to the whims of individuals. These are all events that sharply contradict what the Church should stand for,” Marx said.

The cardinal said it was essential that victims felt “that they can trust the system”.

“There are no alternatives to traceability and transparency,” he insisted, adding that attempts to cover-up scandals risked seriously undermining the Catholic Church’s credibility.

Francis has told his bishops he wants “concrete measures” drawn up against child sex abuse, though survivor groups in Rome for the summit have accused the Vatican of fine words but little action.

Survivors have lambasted the centuries-old institution for not releasing the names and case files of priests convicted of abuse or possessing child pornography.

The Vatican has in the past refused to hand over internal documents about child sexual abuse cases to civil authorities investigating paedophilia.

Yesterday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, one of the Vatican’s top prosecutors and an organiser of the summit, said the call for statistics to be released was “legitimate”.

‘Courageous step’

Marx, who belongs to the Church’s more liberal wing, said telling the public about what sort of investigations were underway and how many, would help counter “mistrust” in the Church which “leads to conspiracy theories”.

Transparency was also “extremely important” for other aspects of the Church, “for example in the area of finances”, he said.

“Let us take a courageous step in this direction,” he added.

© AFP 2019

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

