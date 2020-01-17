This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Turkey releases images of two men accused of helping sneaking Carlos Ghosn out of Japan

One of the men is described as a former US special forces operative now working as a private security contractor.

By AFP Friday 17 Jan 2020, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 3,621 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968811
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Image: Meika Fujio/AP
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Image: Meika Fujio/AP

TURKEY’S STATE NEWS agency has published images of two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, as he fled a corruption trial in Japan.

The security camera images, first made public yesterday, show Michael Taylor and George Antoine Zayek at passport control in Istanbul Airport, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The Wall Street Journal described Taylor as a former US special forces operative now working as a private security contractor.

Ghosn, the former boss of carmaker Nissan, fled from Japan reportedly by hiding inside an audio equipment box, later giving a news conference in Lebanon.

He has refused to comment on the details of his escape.

Turkish police say he disembarked on foot at the smaller Ataturk Airport and transferred to another private jet for Lebanon.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Anadolu’s report suggests Taylor and Zayek accompanied Ghosn from Japan to Turkey, but then transferred across town to Istanbul’s main airport and took a separate flight to Beirut with Lebanese Airways.

Turkey has arrested five people as part of its investigation into the escape, including employees of MNG, the private jet firm used by Ghosn.

The firm says its aircraft were used illegally in the escape and has filed a criminal complaint.

© – AFP 2020

