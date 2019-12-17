Caroline Flack quits new Love Island series after assault charge

LOVE ISLAND PRESENTER Caroline Flack has stepped down from the upcoming series of the popular ITV show after being arrested and charged with assault last week.

Flack is due to appear in court on 23 December after UK Met Police confirmed on Friday that she had been charged with assault by beating following reports of a man being assaulted.

She was arrested in Islington, north London, after an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday. Police did not name the man but they said he was not seriously injured.

The TV host had been due to host an upcoming winter edition of the reality TV dating programme that is to be filmed in South Africa in January.

Following her arrest, there had been speculation that ITV could be forced to replace Flack on the programme.

Posting to her Instagram account this morning, Flack said that she is to “stand down” from the upcoming series. She wrote:

There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6.1 want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

“And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life,” Flack added.

“Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest .. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding … please know that I see them .. and my boyfriend Lewis … I love you x.”

The upcoming series of Love Island is due to start on 12 January.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”