Love Island presenter Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault

LOVE ISLAND PRESENTER Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault.

Police in the UK confirmed that the presenter was arrested in relation to an incident on 12 December.

She is due in court on 23 December, police said.

A statement from the Met Police said: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

“This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s spin-off show.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 she has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme Aftersun.