Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Hong Kong leader vows to stay on despite leaked recording

A recording was released of Carrie Lam telling business leaders telling business leaders that she wanted to stand down.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 7:21 AM
26 minutes ago 2,494 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4793258
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacted to the recording during a press conference today.
Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/Press Association Images
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacted to the recording during a press conference today.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacted to the recording during a press conference today.
Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/Press Association Images

HONG KONG’S LEADER insisted today she had no intention of stepping down after an audio recording emerged of her saying she wanted to quit over the three months of unrest in the city.

Hong Kong has endured dozens of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests triggered by opposition to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s bid to push through a law allowing extraditions to mainland China.

The protests have evolved into a wider democracy campaign involving clashes between protesters and police, in the biggest challenge to China’s rule of Hong Kong since its 1997 handover from the British.

“I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong,” Lam told a press conference this morning.

Lam said she had “not even contemplated” discussing her resignation with the Chinese government, which gives Hong Kong a restricted form of autonomy.

“The conflict that I myself want to quit but cannot quit does not exist,” she said.

Lam was speaking after Reuters news agency released an audio recording of her telling business leaders last week that she wanted to step down and take responsibility for the unrest.

anti-government-protests-continue-in-hong-kong-china-31-aug-2019 Carrie Lam has faced strong criticism from protesters in recent months. Source: SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images

“For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable,” an emotional Lam said in the audio recording.

“If I have a choice,” she said, speaking in English, “the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology”.

Lam told the business leaders she had “very limited” room to resolve the crisis because it had become a national security and sovereignty issue for Beijing.

She described the leak of the recording as “quite unacceptable” and denied that she or her government had orchestrated it.

Protesters online have accused the leader of trying to drum up sympathy for her position.

“I think she wanted this recording to come out, she wants to give the impression she’s innocent and apologetic about what’s happening,” said Bonnie Leung from the Civil Human Rights Front, which this summer has organised some of the largest rallies the city has ever seen.

“Either Carrie Lam lied to the business leaders last week or to the public of Hong Kong this morning,” added pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting.

Rallies over the weekend saw some of the worst violence of the crisis, with protesters throwing bricks and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannon and baton charges.

On the first day of the university term on yesterday, some students began a two-week boycott in an attempt to pile pressure on the city’s leaders.

Pupils formed human chains around secondary schools and nurses carrying pro-democracy placards lined hospital corridors in flash protests to show support for the anti-government movement.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested since June when the unrest began, including a key pro-democracy leaders and politicians late last week.

China has responded to the crisis by ramping up threats and intimidation, including by warning its security forces could intervene.

Chinese state media have released videos showing mainland security forces deployed just across the border.

An editorial by China’s state news agency on Sunday warned the protesters that “the end is coming”.

© AFP 2019  

