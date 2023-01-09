Investigations ongoing into fatal assault of Cork man Matt O'Neill

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate the fatal assault of Matt O’Neill, in Carrigaline, Co Cork, on the evening of 28 December.

The assault occurred in the Glenwood Estate. The victim was initially treated at the scene by paramedics before undergoing surgery at Cork University Hospital, however yesterday Gardaí said that he had died in hospital.

Matt O’Neill was 29 years old.

Advertisement

Two teenagers have been charged in relation to the case and have appeared before the courts.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

They have specifically requested that anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5 pm. and 5.45 pm. on Wednesday, 28 December come forward, and they have appealed in particular to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.