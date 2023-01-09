Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Matt O'Neill's family have shared this image of him.
# Carrigaline
Investigations ongoing into fatal assault of Cork man Matt O'Neill
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the assault to come forward.
6.0k
0
54 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate the fatal assault of Matt O’Neill, in Carrigaline, Co Cork, on the evening of 28 December. 

The assault occurred in the Glenwood Estate. The victim was initially treated at the scene by paramedics before undergoing surgery at Cork University Hospital, however yesterday Gardaí said that he had died in hospital. 

Matt O’Neill was 29 years old. 

Two teenagers have been charged in relation to the case and have appeared before the courts. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. 

They have specifically requested that anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5 pm. and 5.45 pm. on Wednesday, 28 December come forward, and they have appealed in particular to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS