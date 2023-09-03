Funeral for grandparents and 3-year-old grandson killed in Cashel crash to take place today

THE FUNERAL OF the grandparents and grandson killed in a car crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary, will take place today.

A funeral mass for Thomas Reilly, Bridget Reilly (both in their 40s) and their grandson Tommy (3) will be held at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel this afternoon.

All three were backseat passengers in the crash, which occurred after a car hit a wall outside of Cashel town last Tuesday night.

Tommy’s parents, who are both aged 22, were both seriously injured in the crash, but survived.

Both Tommy and his grandparents will be buried after the funeral ceremony at St Cormac’s Cemetery in Cashel.

Advertisement

Their bodies were reposed in Halla na Féile in Cashel town yesterday.

Last Thursday large crowds attended a service held in memory of the grandparents and grandson in the same church that their funeral mass will be held in.

Fr Enda Brady, who led the mass, said that the community did not know what to say in the wake of the tragedy, but wanted to express their support to the Reilly family.

Thomas Reilly’s brother, Michael, lit three candles placed on the altar in memory of his family members.

Tommy’s parents posted a moving tribute on social media in memory of another child, Rosie McDonagh (3), who died after being struck by a car this week in Portlaoise.

They said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosie’s parents and family as they mourn their beloved daughter/sister/granddaughter. May God give you strength to navigate your way through this horrific ordeal. Rosie has a friend in Heaven with our beautiful Tom.”

“We are heartbroken for you as we are ourselves as we mourn Tom and his grandparents and are also thinking of the Clonmel families. God Bless,” they added.