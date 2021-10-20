Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on M9

Garda investigators at the scene the serious collision.

Garda investigators at the scene the serious collision.

TWO MEN HAVE been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on a stretch of motorway between Kildare and Carlow this morning.

Gardaí in Castledermot are currently at the scene of the crash that occurred on the M9 between Junction 4 and Junction 5 southbound after 7am.

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his early 80s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he is in a serious condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man his 30s, was airlifted to the hospital from the scene and is also in serious condition.

The third driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Local diversions are currently in place while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators attend the scene.

Gardaí have asked that any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.