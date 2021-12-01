The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 One case of the new Omicron variant has been detected in Ireland out of eight samples that were tested, but there is ‘no evidence yet’ of community transmission.

2. #MASKS New rules on children wearing masks in schools come into effect today after a decision by Cabinet ministers yesterday.

3. #MICA REDRESS Mica campaigners say average homeowners will need to pay around €65,000 to make up for shortfalls in the government’s new redress scheme.

4. #GERMANY Four people have been injured due to a Second World War bomb exploding in Munich at a construction site.

5. #VIOLENCE Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an episode of violent disorder on Sunday on the Irishtown Road near the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.