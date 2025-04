CATE BLANCHETT HAS said that she “giving up” acting to pursue other things with her life.

In an interview with Radio Times, the veteran actress said that she was uncertain describing herself as an actress as “I’m giving up”.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I am mean it. I am serious about giving up acting”, adding that there are “a lot of things I want to do with my life”.

The Australian has a long list of awards to her name, including two Academy Awards, three BAFTAs for best leading actress, and three Golden Globes for best leading actress, as well as further awards for supporting roles.

Her interview with Radio Times in which she made her remarks on retiring from acting come as her first major radio play on BBC4 is preparing to air. The play is a production of Wallace Shawn’s award-winning play The Fever, and is described as “a blistering monologue about the role of the individual within global capitalism”.

Her latest film, thriller Black Bag, was released last month in Irish cinemas. Blanchett starred alongside Irish actors Micheal Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

Blanchett is known for her roles in films such as The Talented Mr Ripley, Blue Jasmine, Ocean’s 8, Lord of the Rings, and How to Train Your Dragon. In 2003, she played the role of murdered Irish journalist Veronica Guerin in the film of the same name.