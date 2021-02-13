#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 13 February 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about cats?

Meow, meow, etc

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
26 minutes ago 4,482 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350466

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

WE’RE ALMOST A year into this pandemic, and we’ve become all too familiar with Zoom.

But despite endless work calls over dodgy connections and weekend drinks to while away the latest lockdown, some of us aren’t exactly au fait with some of the video platform’s nuances.

Before you know it, you’re logging in to a court hearing with a cat filter obscuring your face.

And that incident, my friends, provides the inspiration for this week’s quiz. Let’s go.

What is a cat?
Shutterstock
A ham
A type of gun

A fruit
A small dog

A small, domesticated carnivorous mammal
What is the colour of this cat's coat known as? Please answer quietly, he is sleeping.
Nicky Ryan
Lil Formal Boy All Dressed Up To Go Somewhere Fancy
Dualtone

Film (as in black and white film)
Bicolour or piebald (or, in the case, tuxedo)
And what about this one?
Cónal Thomas
Lil Colourful Lady
Calico

Tortoiseshell
Amberleaf

Tabby
Are all ginger cats male?
Shutterstock
Yes
No

No, but a large majority are
The ancient Egyptians were absolutely mad for cats - they even had cat cemeteries.
Wikimedia
Yeah they did.
Nah they didn't, and actually, they didn't really care about cats, it's a common misconception.
What is the oldest recorded Egyptian name for a cat?
Shutterstock
Mlinzi, meaning Protector
Nedjem, meaning Sweet or Pleasant, likely translating as Sweetie

Qabashada, meaning Mouse Catcher or Mouser
Txantxa, meaning Get That Cat Out Of The House He Has Me Driven Mad
Larry currently holds the title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The position has existed in some form for hundreds of years, but who (that we know of) held the office for longest?
Wikimedia
Wilberforce
Peter I

Sybil
Larry
Pictured here is the former First Cat of the United States (1993 to 2001). He was previously First Cat of Arkansas (1991 to 1992). What's his name?
Wikimedia
Socks
Speckles

Uncle Sam
Sooty

Bill Clinton Junior
Celebrity cat Grumpy Cat was (RIP) the star of many memes - but what was her real name?
PA Images
Ketchup Sally
Mustard

Tardar Sauce
Furious Henry
Meows are primarily used by adult domesticated cats as a way of communicating with humans, not other cats.
Shutterstock
True (Meow)
False (Meow)
What T.S. Eliot poetry book is the play and deeply disturbing film Cats based on?
Old Possum's Book of Jellicle Cats
Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats

The Forever Cunning Mr Mistoffelees
Cats (The Book)
Which of these is a good name for a cat?
Shutterstock
Beebles
Smart Jonathan

Digestive Biscuit
Bipper Teepee

Stephen
The Good Doctor

Zip
Yusuf Islam

Sweet Soup
Grapes

Breadcrumbs
Malteaser

Gabriel Byrne
Clive

The Butler
Softbum

Garreth
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this Very Good cat
Share your result:
João Carlos Medau/Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are an ocelot
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a lynx
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a serval
Share your result:
Habib M’henni/Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are a caracal
Share your result:
Vassil/Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are a jaguarundi
Share your result:
Karen Stout/Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are an Asian Golden cat
Share your result:
Mauro Tammone/Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
You are a kodkod or güiña
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a Manx
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a Labrador Retriever
Share your result:

