Quiz: How much do you know about cats?

WE’RE ALMOST A year into this pandemic, and we’ve become all too familiar with Zoom.

But despite endless work calls over dodgy connections and weekend drinks to while away the latest lockdown, some of us aren’t exactly au fait with some of the video platform’s nuances.

Before you know it, you’re logging in to a court hearing with a cat filter obscuring your face.

And that incident, my friends, provides the inspiration for this week’s quiz. Let’s go.

