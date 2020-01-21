Appeal to find 19 cattle stolen from farm in Armagh

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating the theft of 19 Limousin cattle from a farm in the Battleford Road area of Armagh.

The animals are believed to have been stolen from a shed on the farm sometime between 5pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

Constable Phil Orr of the PSNI said most of the cattle are aged between 15 and 16 months old and are red-coloured and all tagged.

He appealed to anyone who was in the Battleford Road area between 5pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday and “saw any suspicious behaviour, or any strange vehicles, to get in touch with us”.

“I would also urge anyone who is offered animals for sale, matching the description of the cattle reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, or who knows of their whereabouts or who is responsible for this to call police on the non-emergency number 101, and quoting reference number 475 of 20/01/20,” Orr stated.

Anyone who wishes to give information anonymously can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.