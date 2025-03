A QUESTION OF confidence hangs over Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy this evening after chaotic scenes in the Dáil today.

A motion to create a new speaking slot for government backbenchers and independents was carried, but there was shouting and unruly scenes in the chamber as a result.

The House was suspended and ended up being adjourned by the Ceann Comhairle, with no vote being held on the Order of Business today, something that has angered the opposition.

During the back and forth between TDs and the Ceann Comhairle today, Murphy repeatedly stated that it was clear that many in the House did not respect her, as she ordered them to take their seats and be quiet.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy shouted at Murphy that her actions of pushing forward with a vote on changing speaking rights was doing her office a “huge disservice”.

In a statement this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the scenes in the Dáil marked “a new low in the behaviour of the opposition”.

“Despite listening respectfully to the questions posed by opposition deputies, my attempts to answer were constantly and systematically interrupted and shouted down.

“It was nothing less than a premeditated attempt to suppress the rights of others to speak, and to bully and intimidate the Ceann Comhairle,” he said.

Today’s events were the latest development in the speaking rights row, which has created an impasse in the parliament and has prevented the progression of legislation after four independent TDs sought to take seats in opposition after negotiating the programme for government.

The Dáil voted 94 to 74 to pass the controversial rule change which changes how speaking rights are carved up. However, the opposition have tonight contested the ratification of the vote.

The combined opposition proposal to amend the Government’s motion was never put to a vote. After the vote was held, Murphy said that one side “have, without good reason, refused to sign the teller sheet”. Therefore, the motion was carried, she said.

United opposition front

Putting forward a united front, opposition leaders speaking to the media on the Leinster House plinth this evening failed to voice their confidence in Murphy.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik stated it is “difficult” to maintain confidence in the Ceann Comhairle following developments in the Dáil today.

“We were particularly dismayed and disappointed to see the Ceann Comhairle moving to push through the order of business and ignoring the calls of dissent that were clearly being registered by members of the Opposition,” she said.

Bacik added: “It’s very, very difficult to see that happen, very difficult to maintain confidence in the office of somebody chairing a chamber in that way.”

‘Unprecedented’

Former Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Fianna Fáil’s Sean O’Fearghail, who had put his name forward for the position for another five years, but lost out to Murphy, was seen with his head in his hands during some of today’s proceedings.

Speaking to another veteran Fianna Fáiler in the chamber, TD Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, he could be seen saying: “I’ve never seen the likes of it”.

Labour’s Alan Kelly held a similar view today, stating that what happened today was “unprecedented”, calling it “undemocratic”.

“I believe it will have consequences for the government,” he said.

Kelly said it is important that the Ceann Comhairle is independent from government, adding:

“Today was coordinated. It seemed totally coordinated between the government, the Ceann Comhairle, the officials and the Chief Whip,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said that Murphy had done “substantial damage” to her office, stating that it had caused huge alarm among the opposition.

She accused the Ceann Comhairle of behaving in a manner that was more like a mudguard for the government rather than an impartial player.

Houses of the Oireachtas / Flickr Houses of the Oireachtas / Flickr / Flickr

When asked if she had confidence in the Ceann Comhairle and if a motion of no confidence was being considered, she said the opposition would have to reflect on the matter “very, very carefully”.

People Before Profit-Solidarity’s Richard Boyd Barrett has also suggested a motion of no confidence could be put forward, criticising the manner in which the Ceann Comhairle handled the issue today.

He told the media that she allowed for the vote today to be rammed through the Dáil, stating:

“I certainly would imagine there will be a discussion about whether there might be a no confidence vote in the Ceann Comhairle.”

More disruption predicted tomorrow

While the Dáil resumes tomorrow morning, more disruption is predicted, with the opposition stating that the matter is not over.

McDonald said the government was the disruptor of Dáil business today, which she said affects the ability of politicians to do their work.

“Everything is still on the table… we’re not simply just going to acquiesce to all of this, you can be sure of that,” said the Sinn Féin leader.

Bacik agreed, stating that the Labour Party would be consulting with members and will meet again tomorrow morning “to see what we can do about this”.

“But it certainly will not end here,” she said.

While opposition members consider their next move, backbench Fianna Fáil TDs said there was an element of bullying of the Ceann Comhairle today.

Fianna Fáil backbench TDs on the plinth in Leinster House this evening. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

They said the “chanting and standing” did not show respect to the Ceann Comhairle.

The Taoiseach said this evening that he believes many in opposition were focused only on undermining the newly-elected government, saying that the opposition have been “completely disproportionate” in their reaction today.

“There are many serious and profound issues to be debated and legislated for in the Dáil in the weeks ahead, such as protecting our economy and jobs, building homes and improving disability services, notwithstanding the global challenges. My government is focused on getting on with that important work,” said Martin.

Commenting after today’s proceedings a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said there was an effort to intimate the Ceann Comhairle today, stating that she dealt with very difficult circumstances before her. However, he stopped short of calling it misogynistic.

The Ceann Comhairle at one point during the chaos made reference to misogyny in the chamber today.

When asked about the matter, McDonald said: “Misogyny had nothing to do with whatsoever.”