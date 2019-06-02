This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (50s) due before court tomorrow after man (20s) died in hit-and-run incident

The man will appear before court tomorrow.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 5,835 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4665371

A MAN ARRESTED over a hit-and-run incident in which another man was killed remains in garda custody and is due to appear in court tomorrow. 

A pedestrian aged in his 20s died after he was knocked down by a HGV vehicle in Whitehall, Dublin on Thursday night. 

The incident occurred at approximately 12.20am. The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene following the incident. A man aged in his 50s was arrested on Friday night. 

He is is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station.

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the case. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie