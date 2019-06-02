Man (50s) due before court tomorrow after man (20s) died in hit-and-run incident

A MAN ARRESTED over a hit-and-run incident in which another man was killed remains in garda custody and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

A pedestrian aged in his 20s died after he was knocked down by a HGV vehicle in Whitehall, Dublin on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.20am. The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene following the incident. A man aged in his 50s was arrested on Friday night.

He is is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station.

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the case.