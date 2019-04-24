This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's first charity-funded community air ambulance still awaiting approval to operate

The charity is awaiting a formal announcement from the Minister for Health.

By Pat Flynn Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,840 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4604862
Image: Pat Flynn
Image: Pat Flynn

IRELAND’S FIRST CHARITY-funded community air ambulance is appealing for the service to be approved to go live, as it awaits ministerial approval. 

The group behind the Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) air ambulance has said “getting the service into operation is imperative, as delays could cost lives”.

While the life-saving service remains ready to go live, the charity is awaiting a formal announcement from the Minister for Health.

However, Minister Simon Harris has yet to receive a recommendation of approval for the service from the HSE’s National Ambulance Service (NAS).

The charity has urged the announcement of a formal start date for the life-saving service confirming that, in the meantime, the charity is currently incurring staff payroll costs while awaiting the service going live.

ICRR is already delivering professional pre-hospital care directly to the site of emergencies throughout Ireland.

The charity has been working hard to provide Ireland’s first dedicated community helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) and making it available as an asset available to NAS to respond to serious trauma and medical emergencies if required.

The charity’s Augusta 109E helicopter is based at Rathcool Aerodrome, Millstreet in Cork and has visited dozens of location across the country meeting members of the statutory and voluntary emergency services.

The service has also acquired a fire truck to meet fire safety requirements at the aerodrome.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “It is understood that there has been extensive engagement between the ICRR and the NAS in relation to a proposed service arrangement. However, the Minister has not, as yet, received any recommendation for the approval of this service development.

It should be noted that before the NAS can recommend a service arrangement to the Minister for approval, it will need to be fully satisfied that all necessary clinical and corporate governance arrangements are such that the new service will be safe, robust and sustainable.”

The ICRR has said it is satisfied that the requirements and specifications, which the charity has been tasked with, are in place.

“ICRR’s responsibility is to provide and fund the air base, the pilots, engineers and ground staff. The HSE NAS is providing the paramedical staff and integrating the service with the other emergency health services. The Department of Health is providing policy and service oversight,” a spokesman said.

The charity has said: “In the past year ICRR has spent in excess of €50,000 on paramedic training, which was delivered last year together with the HSE NAS. €400,000 has been invested in the Air Ambulance base facilities.

The charity is currently incurring staff payroll costs while awaiting the service going live.
ICRR is grateful to the public for its ongoing overwhelming support for the service and urges the announcement of an imminent start date.

“Existing air ambulance services have been proven to save lives both in Ireland and abroad and this is why getting the service into operation is imperative, as delays could cost lives.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie