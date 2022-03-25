British royals meet family of Ashling Murphy as they call for end to violence against women

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the family of Ashling Murphy

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the family of Ashling Murphy

THE NAME OF murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy will not be forgotten, the Prince of Wales has told a gathering in Tipperary.

Charles expressed his sympathy and sorrow for the 23-year-old’s family, after meeting with them alongside his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Murphy was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore in January, with her death causing shockwaves and sparking vigils across Ireland and beyond, as calls were made for a change in how gender-based violence is tackled.

The British royals met privately with her parents Kathleen and Ray, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey at Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary earlier today.

Advertisement

Ashling Murphy was killed while out running in January. Source: Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA

Murphy, a talented musician, had performed at the centre.

Camilla has previously campaigned on the issue of violence against women, and at an event in London last year she paid tribute to all the “precious lives that have been brutally ended” due to gender-based violence.

She also called on men to get involved in the movement, saying they need to be “on board” to tackle violence against women.

In a speech at the end of the couple’s latest tour of Ireland, which also took in stops in Waterford and Tyrone, Charles told those gathered that the “responsibility to make a difference rests on us all”.

He said: “Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to Ashling Murphy and her family

“In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we’ve continued to witness appalling attacks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here, where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. And our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

UK media including PA have reported that it is thought to be the first time Charles has spoken out publicly on the issue of violence against women.

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove in Co Offaly, has been accused of Murphy’s murder.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton