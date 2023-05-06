'My final wish has happened': Charlie Bird meets Bruce Springsteen

VETERAN BROADCASTER CHARLIE Bird has tweeted about meeting US singer Bruce Springsteen ahead of his concert last night in the RDS.

The former RTÉ journalist, who is battling motor neurone disease, tweeted that he was “blown away” after he was brought to meet Springsteen before the concert.

What a magical moment for me and my beautiful wife Claire. Bruce was so kind and a fantastic human. I played my voice app and I really believe we connected. I told Bruce Land of Hope and dreams was on my bucket list, and he said he would play it for me. And God he did. I love him pic.twitter.com/kP9KInCUpX — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 6, 2023

"What a magical moment for me and my beautiful wife Claire. Bruce was so kind and a fantastic human," Bird tweeted.

I played my voice app and I really believe we connected. I told Bruce Land of Hope and dreams was on my bucket list, and he said he would play it for me. And God he did. I love him.

Earlier, Bird tweeted that the pair shared “a couple of hugs” and he used his voice app to talk to the US rockstar. Bird said that Springsteen then dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to ‘my friend Charlie Bird’.

“O God Bruce is a great human,” Bird said. “My final wish has happened.”

Bird tweeted last month that he would love to meet Bruce Springsteen, and that he would like Land of Hope and Dreams to be played at his funeral.

Bird announced in October 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. He raised nearly €3.4million last year with his climb of Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

He has been a strong advocate in that time for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House. Bird is an ambassador for Pieta’s Darkness Into Light and took part in this morning’s event in the Phoenix Park.

Springsteen is playing three gigs in Dublin. The first took place last night, with the next on Sunday, followed by Tuesday.