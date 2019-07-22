Tory MP charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women

CONSERVATIVE MP CHARLIE Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The three charges against the MP for Dover on the southeast coast of England relate to one alleged sexual assault in 2007 and another two in 2016.

Two of the charges relate to one female complainant, and one charge relates to a second woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it made the decision to charge Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” a CPS spokesperson said.

CPS said its assessment is based on the evidence available arising out of the police investigation and “not on the evidence that is likely to be gathered by the defence, and likely to be used to test the prosecution evidence”.

Elphicke is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative party in November 2017 after “serious allegations” were made against him.

He had the whip reinstated in December 2018 ahead of a vote of confidence in Theresa May.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.