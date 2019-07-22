This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tory MP charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women

Elphicke is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

By Adam Daly Monday 22 Jul 2019, 12:01 PM
24 minutes ago 1,680 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734254
MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke
MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

CONSERVATIVE MP CHARLIE Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The three charges against the MP for Dover on the southeast coast of England relate to one alleged sexual assault in 2007 and another two in 2016.

Two of the charges relate to one female complainant, and one charge relates to a second woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it made the decision to charge Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” a CPS spokesperson said. 

CPS said its assessment is based on the evidence available arising out of the police investigation and “not on the evidence that is likely to be gathered by the defence, and likely to be used to test the prosecution evidence”.

Elphicke is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative party in November 2017 after “serious allegations” were made against him.

He had the whip reinstated in December 2018 ahead of a vote of confidence in Theresa May.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie