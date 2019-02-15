This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gunman arrested after wounding multiple police officers and civilians near Chicago

Police with riot shields flooded the area and arrested the assailant.

By AFP Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:05 PM
19 minutes ago 1,575 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496778
Police officers armed with rifles at the scene
Image: Antonio Perez/PA Images
Police officers armed with rifles at the scene
Police officers armed with rifles at the scene
Image: Antonio Perez/PA Images

A GUNMAN OPENED fire in an industrial area on the outskirts of Chicago today, wounding multiple police officers and members of the public and killing a bystander, officials and reports said.

Witnesses told local media they locked themselves into nearby buildings as a man in his 30s or 40s entered a manufacturing complex in Aurora, Illinois and began shooting.

Police with riot shields flooded the area and arrested the assailant.

John Probst, who was in the building as the shooting began but was able to escape, told the local ABC TV affiliate that he recognized the gunman as a co-worker.

“What I saw was the guy running down the aisles with a pistol with a laser on it,” John Probst said. “We were just scared.”

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!,” the city of Aurora said on social media.

Police urged people to avoid the area but offered no further details.

The local Daily Herald newspaper said on its website that four police officers and “multiple civilians” had been wounded.

“There are unconfirmed reports that at least one civilian is dead. Multiple victims are being airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove,” it said.

Nancy Caal, an employee of a truck repair workshop, told the newspaper she and three others were locked down inside.

“We have not heard from the police, but we can hear all the sirens so I went and shut the front gate and locked all of the doors,” she was quoted as saying.

“I’ve got three people here with me and there’s four people in the building behind me, too. We’re not seeing much because we prefer to be all the way inside the building and not in the windows. We’re staying calm.”

The local school district said it was keeping students locked down.

“No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the soft lockdown has been lifted,” it posted on Twitter.

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    53,598  0
    2
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    48,337  141
    3
    		Former trainee priest suing Irish Independent
    48,030  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    541  0
    2
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    30,698  63
    2
    		'The medication is constantly improving' - ex-Limerick star on living with multiple sclerosis
    25,944  16
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,302  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night's First Dates Ireland threw up a classic conundrum, but where do you stand on it?
    20,482  15
    2
    		Ben Foden says Una Healy actually helped him create that infamous Bumble profile ... it's The Dredge
    7,877  2
    3
    		Graham Norton and Alan Carr becoming Drag Race UK judges has divided opinion
    4,031  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    US man went 'completely off his head' at Cork hotel and threw fire extinguisher down five floors, court hears
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    HSE
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    34 people have died from the flu so far this season
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie